Cruel thieves steal 12 wheels from vehicles belonging to north Derbyshire hospice

Cruel thieves stole 12 wheels from vehicles belonging to a north Derbyshire hospice.

Ashgate Hospicecare said the theft from their vehicles happened on Saturday evening on the Storforth Lane Trading Estate.

The hospice provides care to patients with a life-limiting illness across north Derbyshire.

A spokesperson from Ashgate Hospicecare said: “We can confirm that 12 wheels and tyres were taken from our vehicles on the Storforth Lane Trading Estate during the evening on Saturday, causing considerable damage. We would like to reassure our supporters that all of our shops on the trading estate remain open as usual.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Arnold Clark and Van Yard, who have kindly offered the use of their vans so we can continue with collections and deliveries as normal. Our thanks also go to Top Flight at Hasland who are assisting us with getting our vehicles back on the road.”

Call Derbyshire police on 101 with any information.