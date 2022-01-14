Youths given ‘five star taxi ride home’ by police after anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire town

At around 9pm on Thursday, January 13 Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were again attending reports of nuisance youths causing issues on the town’s market place.

A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “A business on the Market Place has been on the receiving end of anti-social behaviour but tonight after the youths dispersed and ran off, three youths were detained and made accountable for their actions, which also involved cleaning up the mess that they had created.

“All three were then subject to a five star taxi ride back home. We do not tolerate this behaviour and such behaviour impacting on our local community will be dealt with accordingly.

The youths were targeting a business on the Market Place.