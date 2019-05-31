Youngsters to try prison life in Chesterfield

Youngsters in Chesterfield can find out more about the harsh realities of prison life as part of a crime and safety event next week.

The Chesterfield Youth Engagement Team is bringing back ‘Prison Me! No Way!’ to the Proact Stadium on Saturday, June 8 for an event which will include talks from an ex-prisoner and prison guards about their experiences, and a chance to look around a replica cell.

PCSO Hayley Grundy of the Chesterfield Youth Engagement Team said: “The scheme aims to show young people what can happen if they follow a life of crime, and raises awareness of what it is like to stay in a prison cell.

“It was set up by former prison officers and we found that the young people who were invited along last year found it quite shocking. For us, it’s about to helping people to realise what the consequences could be around bad decisions, to challenge some of their perceptions of anti-social and criminal behaviour, and encourage them to make the right choices.”

The event will take place between 10.30am and 3.30pm.