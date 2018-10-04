Young driver killed in Snake Pass crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal crash on the Snake Pass.

The collision occurred on Saturday September 29 at 2pm between Ladybower and Glossop. It involved a Yamaha motorbike and a Skoda Yeti car.

The passenger of the car was taken to Tameside hospital as he fell ill shortly after the collision.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to Salford Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000468169, by calling 101 or filling in the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.