Young Derbyshire woman jailed for drugs offences

A 25-year-old Derbyshire woman has been jailed for drugs offences.

Mikayla Bird was sentenced after she admitted possessing heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

She was given three months for possessing cannabis, to be served concurrently.

Officers executed a warrant at a house in Wingerworth Terrace, Wingerworth Street in Grassmoor on Wednesday, February 27.

They found drugs inside and arrested Bird at the scene.

Bird, who is of the address, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday 26 November.