Young Chesterfield man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in public

A young Chesterfield man has been arrested after an alleged incident of indecent exposure.

Police were called to reports that a man had exposed himself in woodland off Hill Grove, in Barrow Hill, on Monday at about 4.20pm.

Officers attended the scene, searches were conducted in the area and the man was arrested.

He is being interviewed by officers on suspicion of indecent exposure.

The officer leading the investigation, DC Andrew Cocking, said: “I would like to thank members of the public who were in the area at the time for their assistance.

“While people will be understandably be concerned about this incident I would like to reassure residents that this is an isolated incident.

“If you have any information about the incident please contact us using the 101 number with reference 19*244058.”