Would-be thief who 'interfered' with vehicle near Chesterfield jailed

A would-be thief who 'interfered' with a vehicle near Chesterfield has been jailed.

Dale Thomas Stansfield-Jones, of Grassmoor, pleaded guilty to four counts of 'interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention to commit the offence of theft from said vehicle'.

He was jailed for six weeks.

A spokesperson for Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Police SNT said: "A big well done to the officers involved and to the community who provided us with the evidence to secure a conviction.

"The local community played a massive part by reporting all suspicious activity and providing CCTV that has led to this positive result.

"Keep up the good work and keep reporting any suspicious activity. Thank you."

READ MORE: POLICE APPEAL AFTER BIKES SWIPED FROM NORTH EAST DERBYSHIRE GARAGE