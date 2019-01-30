Woman wanted in connection to series of Chesterfield burglaries

Derbyshire Police officers want to speak to this woman in connection with a series of purse thefts across Chesterfield.

At least six offences - where purses have been stolen from bags in stores across the town - have been linked by investigators over Friday, January 4 and Saturday, January 5.

Officers are keen to speak to this woman in connection with the offences.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, or believe you may have been a victim, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 19000005992 and name of the officer in the case, DS Smith, in any correspondence.