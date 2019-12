A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Derbyshire this afternoon, Sunday, December 15.

Emergency services were called to a collision in Carr Vale, Bolsover, involving a car and a motorbike.

An Air Ambulance lands in Bainbridge Park after a crash in Carr Vale, Bolsover, involving a car and a motorbike

Bolsover and Clowne safer neighbourhood policing team said an Air Ambulance had landed in Bainbridge Park and a female motorcyclist had been taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Officers said enquiries were ongoing and asked anybody with dashcam footage to share it with them.