Woman seriously injured in Derbyshire collision - what we know so far

A woman has suffered a serious head injury after a collision in Derbyshire.
The incident took place on Sunday (October 14). Here's everything we know so far:
* The collision occurred at around 3pm on the A610 between Ripley and Ambergate, near to the Excavator restaurant in Buckland Hollow
* It involved two cars
* A woman was cut free from one of the cars, a Citroen
* She was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with a serious head injury
* Police are appealing for information, and anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 768 of October 14.