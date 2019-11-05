Woman seriously assaulted while walking dog in Chesterfield park

A woman was taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in a Chesterfield park.

At around 3.30pm on Saturday October 19, a 48-year-old woman was assaulted in Holmebrook Valley Park, Chesterfield, by another woman.

Holmebrook Valley Park

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her face and back.

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to a woman who was described as white, in her 30s, with blonde hair and of an average build, about the assault.

If you were in the area at that time and have any information which may assist with enquiries, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 19*561865 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Staff Investigator Vicky Williams, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.