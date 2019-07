A woman missing from Derbyshire has been found safe and well.

Lola Wilson, 20, was last seen in the Buxton area on Monday June 24 at around 9am.

Lola Wilson

But she has now been found safe and well.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her.

