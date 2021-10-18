Woman left with ‘bloodied nose’ after being hit by stranger in Chesterfield

A woman in her 30s has been left with a ‘bloodied nose’ after being hit by a stranger in Chesterfield.

The assault took place in Back South Street, New Whittington, at around 8.30pm on October 12.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The woman was left with a bloodied nose after being hit in the face by the man who then walked off without saying a word.

Police are appealing for information following the assault in Chesterfield

“Enquiries are continuing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the force with reference 21000595508.”