Woman jailed after raiding Chesterfield home of mum-to-be who was asleep in bed

A woman who burgled the house of a Chesterfield mum-to-be while she slept in her bed has been jailed.

Abigail Green-Margetts was spotted leaving the property with a handbag and food after she had gone in through an unlocked front door last month.

Derby Crown Court heard how the 31-year-old fled the scene on a push bike, but was spotted by police officers nearby when she was sitting on a bench.

READ MORE: Police target anti-social behaviour and motoring offenders in week-long crackdown in Hasland

Judge Robert Egbuna, described Green-Margetts as "a prolific burglar" and decided to hand her a prison sentence for her actions.

He said: "You are 31 years-of-age and you just cant keep out of people's houses.

"On the last occasion you appeared before the court, it was your third-strike burglary and if you received a fourth you were told you would come back.

READ MORE: Derbyshire MPs give their views on Boris Johnson

"You entered the house in the early hours of the morning and you were seen by someone, a neighbour, who called the police and you were arrested shortly afterwards.

"This is your fourth strike burglary, committed within four months of your release."

The incident took place in Newbold, Chesterfield, back on June 19.

Sarah Allen, prosecuting, said: "(The couple) had gone to bed. Unfortunately they left the front door unlocked.

"They were awoken at 2.15am by the police shouting at them through the open front door.

"They realised they had been a victim of burglary."

The court heard how a neighbour had been awake and saw a security light come on. The neighbour saw the defendant leave the house with a handbag and ride off on a pedal cycle. The neighbour called the police.

Ms Allen said: "Police searched the area and found the defendant sitting on a bench nearby with a pedal cycle next to her.

"The defendant saw the police and ran off, but was detained. A handbag was found on the defendant.

"The handbag contained items of food, stolen from inside the fridge."

The court heard how all the items, which came to £500, were recovered.

A victim impact statement was read out in court by Ms Allen, which revealed the female victim was 12-weeks pregnant.

Annette Thomas, mitigating, said the defendant expected a custodial sentence.

She said: "She was released from custody in February this year and travelled to Derby, before returning to Chesterfield.

Green-Margetts, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.

She was handed four years in prison.

She also had to pay a victim surcharge.