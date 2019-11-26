Woman jailed after breaching anti-social behaviour injunction for a second time in Pinxton

A Pinxton woman has been jailed for four months after she breached an anti-social behaviour injunction for a second time.

Kelly Hinman (31) of Woodfield Road, pleaded guilty to breaching the civil injunction at Mansfield County Court on Thursday November 14

She had been subject to the order following a successful application by Bolsover District Council, in partnership with the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, to take action against street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

It was the second time Ms Hinman breached the injunction, which banned her from being drunk or under the influence of alcohol in a public place, or being abusive, threatening or acting in a way likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress to anyone on Woodfield Road, Pinxton.

Sgt. James Bowler said: “This case is a great example of partnership working between Bolsover District Council and police, who continuously work hard to help prevent and target anti-social behaviour .”