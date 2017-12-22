Woman charged with Brimington burglary

A woman has been charged with a burglary in Brimington.

Karen Tuck, 36, of Brome Head Way in Newbold, was arrested on Thursday, December 14 in connection with the incident on Cornwall Close.

The property was targeted at around 11.40am on Wednesday, November 29. Cash and a number of items were stolen.

A 39-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident, but has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Ms Tuck appeared before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre for an initial hearing on Friday, December 15 and was remanded into custody.

She is due to at Derby Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, January 12.