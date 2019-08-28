Witnesses wanted after sex attack on woman on Meadowhall train

Witnesses are wanted by the police after a sex attack on a woman travelling on a train from Meadowhall.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the woman was travelling on a train to Doncaster with two children when she was sexually assaulted between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday, August 18.

Meadowhall Interchange

They added: “It is understood that the train was particularly busy, therefore it is likely that a number of other passengers would have witnessed what happened.

“Officers are today appealing for those passengers to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 359 of August 18.