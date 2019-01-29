Witnesses sought into Chesterfield assault that hospitalised man

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a Chesterfield assault left a man in hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened in Stephenson Place, near the Beach Bar, at about 1.15 to 1.30am on Saturday, January 12.

A 62-year-old man remains in hospital with head injuries following the alleged assault.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch now.

“We have identified a number of potential witnesses who were in the area at the time and are viewed on CCTV.

“If you were in Stephenson Place and think you may have seen or heard something, please get in touch urgently by calling 101.

“Please quote the reference number 19000017709 in any correspondence.

“You can also use Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”