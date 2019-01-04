Witnesses sought after car allegedly petrol-bombed in Killamarsh

Detectives investigating an arson attack in Killamarsh are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

The incident took place at around 4am on New Year’s Day in Beech Crescent – two men were seen to throw what is believed to be a petrol bomb at a white Range Rover Evoque which then set alight.

The Range Rover was completely destroyed with the fire damaging another vehicle parked on the drive along with the front of the house.

Two people inside the property managed to escape unharmed.

Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Do you remember seeing anything suspicious at the time? Have you got any dashcam footage or CCTV that may help identify those involved?

