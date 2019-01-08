Witness appeal after 'disorder' at Spireites match

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following 'disorder' at the end of the Chesterfield FC match on Saturday.

The incidents took place towards the end of the National League match between the Spireites and Ebbsfleet United on January 5.

A 25-year-old man from Chesterfield has been arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was affected, or who witnessed the incidents, and particularly anyone with phone footage.

Superintendent Ady Gascoyne, of Derbyshire police, said: “We are aware of the videos circulating on social media relating to incidents which occurred towards the end of Chesterfield’s match against Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

“A small number of officers were deployed to this match and were involved in the initial response. We are now awaiting the match official’s report, and will be speaking to key individuals over the coming days.”

Call Derbyshire Constabulary Football Unit by calling 101.