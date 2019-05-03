Who is she? Police release CCTV image after bag stolen from Chesterfield nightclub

Police investigating the theft of a bag from a nightclub toilet in Chesterfield want to speak to this woman.

The theft took place in the early hours of Saturday, April 20, at the Vibe Bar in Holywell Street.

Do you recognise her?

Officers want to speak to the woman pictured in relation to this incident.

If you know the woman pictured, or have any information, call police on 101, quoting this reference: 19*202659.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

