Police have released CCTV stills of man they;d like to speak with in connection with an 'incident' in Chesterfield.

The man was pictured in Chatsworth Road at around 5.40am on Sunday, September 1.

Do you recognise him? Pic: Derbyshire Police

If you are the man, or you recognise him, you should call officers on 101, quoting reference 19*464532 in any message:

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: DRIVER OF STOLEN BMW TASERED AND ARRESTED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT ON A38