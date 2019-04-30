Who is he? Police want to speak to this man after Dronfield theft

Police investigating a theft from a Co-op in Dronfield want to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

The theft took place at the store on Pentland Road on the evening of April 27.

Recognise this chap?

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We believe that the pictured male may be able to help us with our enquiries and we are trying to trace him.

“If you recognise the male please contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, and quote reference 19000215564.”

READ MORE: POLICE MAKE MOVE TO REASSURE RESIDENTS OVER ‘COLD CALLERS’ IN DRONFIELD