It has also clamped down on speeding offences right across the county, and on its Twitter page it has revealed every big incident to take place this weekend - including seizing a Lamborghini on the M1.

1. Derby city centre Derbyshire RPU said: "Mercedes driver showing off wheel spinning, driving anti-socially. Stopped and no surprise to find its all show and no go. Both rear tyres down to the cord. 6 points incoming, S59 warning, vehicle prohibited and recovered." other Buy a Photo

2. Alfreton Derbyshire RPU said: "Alfreton. Delivering takeaways on an SDP insurance policy. With a bald tyre. Lack of basic (any) checks. Car seized." other Buy a Photo

3. M1 in Derbyshire Derbyshire RPU tweeted: "Report earlier in the night of a Lamborghini driving anti-socially in Derby city centre. Later...this one loses control in the rain. Hire car - thats the deposit well and truly lost." other Buy a Photo

4. Derby city centre Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Male wanted for assault and suspected drink driver. Area searched and vehicle located. Boxed with Derbyshire Armed Response Unut. Driver blows 34, limit 35. Arrested for the assault." other Buy a Photo

View more