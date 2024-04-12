Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police has shared a video showing a ‘strange’ police chase unfold as officers apprehend an erratic driver.

One officer is seen swapping the car for a bicycle, a decision which led to the arrest of a man for theft of a vehicle in Rotherham.

Yesterday (April 10), at around 7:15pm, an officer requested the driver of a white Range Rover Evoque to stop on Dalton Lane.

The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit commenced through Parkgate, Rotherham.

The driver was seen reversing down 60mph roads, driving at speeds of 80mph in a 30mph area, and driving the wrong way round a roundabout, before crashing and fleeing.

The suspect was eventually detained in a garden on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Further enquiries have led officers to believe the car was stolen last week from Nottinghamshire, and that the suspect may be responsible for a robbery in which £90,000 of jewellery was taken.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “This job is a great example of the dedication and commitment of officers to catch those responsible for crimes and how sometimes, a simple routine traffic stop can lead to greater finds.

A man was arrested on suspicion of theft of the vehicle.

“Those involved in criminality are more likely to take further risks on our roads and pose a danger to innocent members of the public, our role as roads policing officers is to intercept their criminality and reduce that risk.

“A huge thank you to the member of the public who leant our officer their bike, knowing we have the support of our communities is a great feeling.”

The man arrested, aged 25, remains in police custody at this time. The second suspect, believed to be the driver of the car, is yet to be located.