WATCH: Police pursuit through Chesterfield before wanted man 'climbed over girlfriend and hid under pile of animal waste'

A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after taking police on a ten minute pursuit through Chesterfield- before jumping ‘over his girlfriend’ out of his crashed car and hiding under ‘a large pile of animal waste’.

This footage, from October, captures the moment Derbyshire Roads Police tried to stop a BMW 1 Series driven by Stephen Murtagh, 36 of High Street, Clay Cross.

Murtagh was wanted for failing to appear at court for previous matters, and rather than pulling over and stopping he took officers on a 10 minute pursuit- ending in him crashing his car and flipping it onto it’s side.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “His good deeds didn’t stop there though.

“Ever the gentleman, Murtagh climbed over his fortunately uninjured girlfriend who was stuck in the passenger seat, jumped out the passenger window and went for a run into a field.

“Unluckily for him, Police Dog Riley was deployed and found Murtagh hiding under a large pile of animal waste.

“When captured and knowing the game was up, you’d like to think that he would be concerned about his girlfriend.

“But infact he simply asked if he could get his KFC takeaway out the car as he was hungry.

On Friday, November 29 at Derby Crown Court, Murtagh was sent to prison for eight months for dangerous driving, disqualified from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149.

He received no separate penalty for failing to stop.

The car has been forfeited as part as a previous confiscation order against him.