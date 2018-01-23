WATCH: Police hope ‘reconstruction video’ will help investigation into attempted murder of Derbyshire woman

Police have released a reconstruction video in the hope it will prompt further information from the public relating to the attempted murder of a woman in Derbyshire.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 26 a woman was walking along Queens Avenue in Ilkeston, when she was approached by a man. He grabbed hold of her, strangled her and then raped her.

The video, which features actors, shows the victim getting off The Two bus on Nottingham Road, walking along Manners Street and then onto Queens Avenue.

The attacker grabbed the woman on the corner of Middleton Avenue.

DCI Gareth Meadows, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are hoping that the release of the reconstruction may prompt anyone with information to come forward.

“You can see from the film how frightening it must have been for the victim and she has been very brave coming forward and working with us to produce this reconstruction of her movements on that morning in November.

“We would like to speak to anyone that has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. It may be that someone you know has been acting out of character, or that someone you know was out that morning when they should have been elsewhere. We have dedicated staff waiting to take your call.”

A Casualty Enquiry Bureau number has been established that people can call on 0800 096 1233.

This line will be staffed from Tuesday, January 23 at 10am until Wednesday, January 24 at 10pm.

Outside these times you can call 101 quoting reference number 17000514655 or follow this link https://mipp.police.uk/ and complete and submit the form.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.