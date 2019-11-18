Watch erratic driver leading police on high speed chase through Derbyshire on TV tonight

The moment an erratic driver leads police on a high speed chase through Derbyshire will be shown on TV tonight.

The latest episode of Channel 5's Traffic Cops will show Derbyshire Roads Policing team tackling drink and drug drivers.

In tonight's show, traffic cop John Terry is halfway through his nightshift tailing a silver VW Golf that is driving erratically. As he puts his lights on to pull over the vehicle, the car speeds off marking the start of a high speed chase through Derbyshire.

PC Alex Boniface is patrolling nearby and joins the chase, instructing other units to deploy the stinger, but the suspect vehicle manages to evade. Finally the car makes a mistake whilst speeding towards Nottingham, allowing the Traffic Cops to block them off and bring the chase to an end.

