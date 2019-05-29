Watch bizarre moment bungling thieves are caught on Derbyshire police dashcam - trying to steal bright pink Wendy House

This is the bizarre moment two bungling thieves were caught on police dashcam trying to steal a bright pink WENDY HOUSE in Derbyshire.

Police arrested the pair as they made off with the toy house which had been stolen from a supermarket at around 3.15am on Tuesday.

The seven second clip shows the moment a patrol car arrives as the duo casually cross the road struggling to carry the pink house.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted the footage of the pair being caught red handed.

They wrote: “Kingsway, Derby. Early hours of Monday morning. Two individuals stole a Wendy house from a toy supermarket whilst it was closed.

“Both arrested and subsequently charged."

Two people have been charged with theft

Nicholas Watkins, 44, of no-fixed address, and Mark Winterbottom, 34, of Townsend Grove, Derby, have been charged with theft.