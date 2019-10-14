Wanted man charged after being arrested in Chesterfield

A man wanted by police over an alleged assault has been charged and remanded to prison after being arrested in Chesterfield.

Officers issued an appeal for help to find Jeremy Howarth in September as they wanted to speak to him in connection with an alleged assault and a breach of bail conditions.

The 32-year-old was arrested in Chesterfield on Wednesday and was charged with assault and failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

He appeared at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday October 11 and was remanded to prison.

