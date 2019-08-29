Wanted 'kidnapper' could be in Derbyshire

Have you seen this man?

Police are looking to trace 29-year-old Sarkhan Mohammed from Sheffield.

Pic: South Yorks Police.

He is wanted in connection with kidnap and drug offences, dating back to May 2018.

He is believed to frequent the Attercliffe, Darnall and Bents Green areas of Sheffield- but also has links to Derbyshire, particularly Dronfield and Hathersage.

If you see Mohammed or have any information which could help officers trace him, you should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/73638/19.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

