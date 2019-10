A motorist who failed to stop for police 'lost it' on a bend and ran from police, before being arrested.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a wanted male driving a BMW from Chesterfield to Ashover last night (October 4).

After failing to stop, officers pursued the male, who gave chase before 'losing it' on a bend.

The male then climbed over his girlfriend to run away, but was tracked and bitten by police dog Riley.

He was then arrested.