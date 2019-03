Police are appealing for information after car was damaged in Chesterfield.

A car’s wheel was punctured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday, March 12 at around 1am

CCTV shows man damaging car in Chesterfield.

Anyone who recognises the man in the video or may have seen anything suspicious in the Burnbridge Road area of Old Whittington should contact the police on the 101 number with reference 19*125926.