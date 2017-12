This is the scene on King Street North in Chesterfield, where police have been carrying out a counter terrorism operation.

Officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing North East have been working with MI5 on a pre-planned operation, which has seen four people being arrested.

Sheffield Road has also been closed as part of the operation.

One of those arrested earlier this morning was a 31-year-old man from Chesterfield, and officers have been searching a property in Chesterfield as part of the investigation.

For all the latest, see our live feed.