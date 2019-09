Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit launched drones to try and catch robbery suspects in Chesterfield.

The tweet from @DerbyshireRPU said: "Chesterfield last night (September 10).

"Another drone deployment for one of our operators, Derbyshire Constabulary Drone Unit.

"An opportunity for us to crack out the collapsible cones and blue flare lights.

"Area searched using thermal camera with negative result for robbery suspects."