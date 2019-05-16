VIDEO: Chesterfield hotel evacuated after 'incident'

A Chesterfield hotel has been evacuated following an ‘incident’.

Police were called to the IBIS hotel on Lordsmill Street at about 12.55pm this afternoon (Thursday, May 16) due to concerns for ‘the safety of a man’.

Emergency services at the scene.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The hotel was evacuated as a precaution but has now been made safe and people have been allowed to return to the building.

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.

“No further details are available at this stage.”

More as we get it.

