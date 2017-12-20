VIDEO: Chesterfield chippy cordoned off as investigations into alleged 'Christmas terror plot' continue

A fish and chip shop in Chesterfield is cordoned off today as investigations into an alleged 'Christmas terror plot' continue.

The Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar on Sheffield Road was cordoned off last night and police officers could be seen inside carrying out searches.

There is a heavy police presence outside the property today and, in the last hour, an Army bomb disposal team has arrived at the scene.

However, it is known whether police are focusing their attention on the chip shop, the flat above or another property on nearby King Street North where there is also a police cordon.

A North East Counter Terrorism statement said: "As part of continuing activity at the scene in Chesterfield, specialist teams have returned this morning, to assist with the ongoing searches. This is a precautionary measure and we will continue to take every step necessary to prioritise the safety of local residents."

Yesterday, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences from his home address in Chesterfield. Four people were also arrested in Sheffield for similar alleged offences as part of an operation by North East Counter Terrorism Police.

Police outside Mermaid fish and chip shop on Sheffield Road.

Sheffield Road and King Street North were both cordoned off on Tuesday and homes evacuated.

Counter terrorism police confirmed last night that searches in Chesterfield would continue throughout today.

