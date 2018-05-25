VIDEO: CCTV released after charity collection box is stolen from North Wingfield

Police investigating the theft of a charity box during a burglary in North Wingfield have released CCTV footage.

The burglary occurred at the Blue Bell Inn on Station Road at around 3.4am on May 23.

An Ashgate Hospice charity collection box, containing cash, was taken.

Police are now trying to trace the man seen in the footage as they would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

He is thought to be wearing a cap, black trousers and a dark coloured jacket with a light coloured scarf over his mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Russ Garner on 101, quoting reference 18*235471, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.