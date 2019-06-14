Victim left with broken teeth after bottle attack on two men in Derbyshire town

Police investigating two serious assaults in Belper are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to reports that two men had been attacked by a man with a bottle in King Street at around 2am on May 19.

The pair were taken to hospital with serious injuries – one suffered a cut to the back of his head, a split upper lip that required stitches and a number of broken teeth, the other man had his cheek and jaw fractured in the incident.

The assault happened at the bottom of King Street and witnesses have described the attacker as being dressed in a grey hooded top.

Following the incident, enquiries have been made about CCTV in the area.

When this has been reviewed no cameras captured the incident and no further picture of the attacker was able to be found.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and can help officers identify the man who assaulted the pair.

Anyone with any information that can help officers with their enquiries should get in contact immediately, either directly with the force on 101, or via Crimestoppers.

In any correspondence please include reference 19*255042.