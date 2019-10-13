Vehicle crashes into wall near Dronfield

An area of Coal Aston near Dronfield had to be made safe after a vehicle collided with a wall.

Firefighters from Staveley were called out at just before 12.30am to Homley Lane.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "We attended a road traffic collision on Holmley Lane in Coal Aston. This incident involved one vehicle in collision with a wall and crews made the vehicle safe."

