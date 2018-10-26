Vandals damaged more than 60 cars in Brampton

Police are appealing for information after a derelict building and more than 60 vehicles were damaged in Brampton.

The vehicles, which were parked in a compound off Factory Street, had their wing mirrors damaged and a building on Goyt Side Road was broken in to sometime between Thursday, October 11 and Monday, October 15.

A number of graffiti tags have been also found in the area.

Anyone with information call 101 and quote the reference number 18*497835 name of the officer in the case, PCSO Zoe Blount, in any correspondence.