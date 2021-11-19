Van used by fly-tippers to dump waste in Derbyshire crushed by council officials
A van involved in an incident of fly-tipping in Derbyshire was crushed, with council officials hoping to put off potential offenders.
The vehicle was used to fly-tip waste near Whitwell, and was registered to an address on Boiley Lane, Killamarsh. It was seized by enforcement officers from North East Derbyshire District Council on Tuesday, October 26.
The van was held for 15 days and went unclaimed, making it the council’s property. It was then crushed to act as a warning to anyone considering committing such offences in Bolsover or North East Derbyshire.
Cllr Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for the environment at NEDDC, said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy on fly-tipping and we will take full action against those involved where possible.
“We are working on further preventative measures to reduce and deter fly-tipping and we encourage all members of the public to be vigilant and report anyone they see fly-tipping, as we have a dedicated enforcement team to deal with waste crime.”