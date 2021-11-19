Van used by fly-tippers to dump waste in Derbyshire crushed by council officials

NEDDC hopes this will convince potential offenders not to fly-tip.

The vehicle was used to fly-tip waste near Whitwell, and was registered to an address on Boiley Lane, Killamarsh. It was seized by enforcement officers from North East Derbyshire District Council on Tuesday, October 26.

The van was held for 15 days and went unclaimed, making it the council’s property. It was then crushed to act as a warning to anyone considering committing such offences in Bolsover or North East Derbyshire.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for the environment at NEDDC, said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy on fly-tipping and we will take full action against those involved where possible.

The rubbish that was left behind by the occupiers of the van.