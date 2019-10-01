Urgent appeal after thieves target life-saving charity's Derbyshire shop three times in two weeks

Staff at an Alfreton charity shop are appealing for urgent help after it was targeted by thieves for the third time in two weeks.

Thieves left a trail of devastation after gaining access to The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance superstore The Hanger on two occasions, while the third incident was an attempted break-in.

Some of the damage caused during one of the break-ins.

Items stolen included money, new washing machines and fridges, card and ladies accessories. Replacement doors, locks and glass have also been required with the total cost to the charity from the break-ins in excess of £10,000 - the equivalent of six life-saving missions in Derbyshire.

The first break in at the shop occurred on Friday September 13, with the second on Sunday September 29.

The charity is now appealing for help and donations to offset the impact of the attacks, and ensure funds raised and donations given will continue to benefit the lifes-aving service which is well on its way to completing 39,000 missions.

Deputy CEO of The Air Ambulance Service Emma Peake said: “Our hard-working staff and volunteers have been devastated by these attacks. For thieves to target a charity that raises vital funds to help save lives is despicable. For this to happen twice in two weeks has been absolutely heart-breaking.

“The local air ambulance exists to provide life-saving care to those in greatest need but, instead of money going towards the vital service, we now need to spend thousands of pounds on putting additional security in place to ensure our building is secure and staff and volunteers feel safe and supported.

“We need a new alarm and CCTV installed, and we’d like to appeal to any local businesses to see if they can visit the site and advise or support in any way.”

The cost of the items stolen, and replacement glass, doors and locks, is in excess of 10,000.

To help with the appeal and to find out more about supporting the local air ambulance, go to theairambulanceservice.org.uk call 03003 045 999.