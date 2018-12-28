Uninsured vehicle seized in Barlborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have seized an uninsured vehicle in Barlborough. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Barlborough. Moved house, failed to inform the insurance company who have been trying to get in touch so policy cancelled. #Seized #PersonalAdmin" The uninsured vehicle was seized by police Chesterfield motorist seeks help after he is caught over the drink-drive limit Laptop stolen from van in Brampton