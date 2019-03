An uninsured van driver tried to flee from police in Bolsover after being stopped by officers.

Police said the driver of the van 'tried to disappear in a plume of smoke' after passing officers travelling in the opposite direction.

Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The driver of the van then tried to make a run for it but then thought better of it."

The driver was found to have no insurance and only had a provisional licence.

The van was seized.