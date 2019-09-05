Two women wanted in connection with purse theft in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to the two women pictured about a purse theft in Chesterfield

A 54-year-old woman was shopping in Tesco in Lockoford Lane on August 23, when her purse was stolen from her handbag.

Do you recognise these women?

A bank card from the purse was then used in an attempted cash withdrawal at an ATM in another shop.

Officers believe that the two women shown in these images may be able to assist with their enquiries.

If you have any information about this incident, or recognise the women pictured, call the police quoting reference number 19*448157 and the name of the officer in the case PC Ryan Gill.

You can also send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.