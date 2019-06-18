Two women wanted in connection with fraudulent payments in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police have released CCTV images of woman who are wanted in connection with fraudulent payments in Chesterfield.

The crimes relate to the use of bank cards which were taken from a lost purse and used in six different purchases in stores across Chesterfield.

Do you recognise these women?

The woman whose cards were stolen discovered that the purse and cards had been lose when she received an alert from her bank about unusual activity, on Friday. March 29.

Police want to speak to the women pictured.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We are releasing CCTV images of two women we would like to speak to after bank cards taken from a lost purse were used fraudulently in various stores across the Chesterfield area.

"It is believed the purse had been dropped on Manor Road, Brampton, in the early hours of Friday, March 29.

"It wasn’t discovered that the purse and cards had been lost until the victim received an alert from her bank about unusual activity later that day.

"The woman contacted the bank and discovered they had been used to make six different purchases at stores in the Chesterfield area, including in Brampton, Boythorpe and Whittington Moor.

"Officers are now releasing CCTV stills of two women who may be able to help with enquiries.

"Do you recognise either of the women in the picture?

"If you think you have any information which could help with our inquires please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 19*159925 and name of the officer in the case, PC Ian Richardson, in any correspondence.

"You can call us on 101, or use the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111."