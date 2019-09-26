Two wanted people arrested at Chesterfield petrol stations

Two drivers both wanted by Derbyshire Police have been caught and arrested after being found at two different Chesterfield petrol stations.

One male was arrested after police spotted a Ford Focus which was linked to the driver who was wanted on suspicion of theft.

Police spotted a Ford Focuswhich was linked to the driver who was wanted on suspicion of theft and arrested at a Chesterfield petrol station.

READ MORE: Chesterfield job centre to hold drop-in session for staff affected by Thomas Cook demise



A second driver who had two warrants out on them was also found and arrested last night, Wednesday, September 25.

READ MORE: Derbyshire dad and daughter kept 24 starving dogs in filthy conditions in 'puppy farm'



A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Police Unit, which made the arrest, said: "The driver sees us and does the age old trick of nipping into the petrol station at the last minute.

"No insurance, no licence and wanted on two warrants. Traffic offences and criminality go hand in hand."

The driver was arrested and the car seized.