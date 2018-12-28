Two people - including Chesterfield woman - to appear in court in connection with murder of 22-month-old girl

Two people, including a Chesterfield woman, are due to appear in court today in connection with the murder of a 22-month-old baby.

Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, Hull, is due to appear at Hull Crown Court to face charges of murdering the 22-month-old girl in February 2014.

He and his former partner Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, both appeared before Hull Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday), when the case was committed to crown court.

Gregson and Garner both face charges of failing to protect a child.

Neither of them entered a plea and Garner was remanded into custody.