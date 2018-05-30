Two men cautioned after death of Chesterfield taxi driver at Manchester Airport

Two men have been cautioned after the death of a Chesterfield taxi driver at Manchester Airport.

Police were called to reports of an assault at a car park at Terminal 2 of the airport just after 8.25am on Friday April 6.

Taxi driver William Brent Taylor, 57, from Chesterfield, was taken to hospital but sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination took place and concluded that there was no evidence of physical assault or injury that contributed to Mr Taylor's death.

Two men, aged 26 and 55, who were arrested in connection with the investigation have since received a caution for threatening behaviour.

An inquest into Mr Taylor's death will take place at a later date.